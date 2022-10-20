Tributes paid to Inishowen man who sadly passed away in the United States

Tributes have been paid to an Inishowen man who has sadly passed away in the United States.

Shane J. Molloy (34) of Raynham formerly Hill View, Grange, Inch Island died peacefully on October 17.

Shane was the loving son of Martin and Jacqueline (Lynch) Molloy. In 2010 he moved to the United States.

He prided himself on his work ethic as a heavy equipment operator and worked for various companies, notably Feeney Brothers and PSG Group.

Shane was quick with a joke or short story and loved making his friends and family laugh. Shane was an involved and well admired member of the motorcycle community throughout Massachusetts and surrounding states.

He was a gifted musician and loved showing his family and friends new music. Shane’s personality was larger than life and truly one of a kind.

His “zest” for life was unwavering and he will be greatly missed.

Shane was a loving father of Tommy Molloy and enjoyed playing him music and teaching him things like fishing and boxing. He is also survived by his best friend, partner and mother to his son, Nicole Cevoli of Rayhnam.

He is the loving brother of Mark P. Molloy and his wife, Noelle of Ireland and Matthew G. Molloy and his girlfriend Stephanie of Ireland. Proud uncle and God-father of Joseph and uncle of James.

Shane will be greatly missed by his extended family both in Boston and Ireland.

Before returning to his homeland in Ireland, there will be a wake held on Sunday, October 23 from 1-4pm. A Catholic funeral blessing will begin at 4pm. Shane’s funeral arrangements in Donegal will be arranged at a later date.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent in Shane’s memory to South Shore Health Foundation- ICU Mission Critical