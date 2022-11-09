Inishowen Primary Care Centres to be officially opened this week

The newly built multi-million euro Buncrana Primary Care Centre
Inishowen's two new primary care centres will be officially opened later this week.
On a whistle-stop tour of Donegal, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly will open the brand new, multi-million euro Buncrana Primary Care Centre on Friday morning.
Minister Donnelly will then perform a ribbon cutting ceremony at Newtowncunningham Primary Care Centre later that morning.
In his final engagement of the day, Minister Donnelly will officially open the Errigal CDM Hub in Letterkenny.
