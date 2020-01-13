Contact
Storm Brendan is certainly making its presence felt across the country and not least of all in Donegal.
Many people from the county and beyond are following #StormBrendan on all social media platforms.
The latest news, shortly after 2pm, is that exams have been cancelled at LYIT this afternoon. So, it is an ill wind that blows nobody any good.
A post on Facebook reads: "Due to the adverse weather conditions, examinations which are scheduled to take place at 6pm this evening, Monday 13 January have been postponed and will now take place at 6pm on Tuesday 14 January, 2020."
The Harry Blayney Bridge has been closed to high sided vehicles a tweet from Donegal County Council informs us.
The Harry Blaney Bridge is now closed to High Sided vehicles due to strong winds. #StormBrendan— DonegalCountyCouncil (@donegalcouncil) January 13, 2020
Please use alternative routes. #Donegal pic.twitter.com/MFUxXUCDsR
Warnings have been issued for a number of counties in relation to trees falling and Donegal is among those counties.
#StormBrendan A large number of fallen trees reported in several counties now, including many parts of Leinster, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Donegal. Continued caution needed. Full updates at https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr
— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 13, 2020
Those at the Donegal County Museum are watching the storm unfold outside their windows.
#StormBrendan so far from inside @Donegalcomuseum @donegalcouncil @govisitdonegal @DonegalWeatherC @CarlowWeather @barrabest @JoannaDonnellyL @nualacarey25 pic.twitter.com/SH5b33xkdy— Donegal CountyMuseum (@Donegalcomuseum) January 13, 2020
People are being warned to stay clear from the coast. This picture depicts how rough the sea is in coastal areas.
Stay well away from the sea today folks! #StormBrendan #Donegal #weather pic.twitter.com/4KwG6DlaX2— WeLoveDonegal (@welovedonegal) January 13, 2020
