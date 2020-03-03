Occupant of Letterkenny home in bathroom as burglars root through cupboard

Contact
Offaly gardaí issue summer burglary warning
Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information in relation to a burglary that occurred in Kirkstown on Monday, March 2 at 11.10am.
The occupant of the home was in the bathroom and heard someone closing a cupboard door in the kitchen.
The occupant subsequently heard steps passing the bathroom door and heard the back door close.
Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing to anyone with any information to call them at 074 91 67100.
