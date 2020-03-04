Help Letterkenny achieve Fáilte Ireland’s Destination Award for Excellence in Customer Service

As Local Enterprise Week 2020 gets underway in Letterkenny, tourism businesses are invited to complete Fáilte Ireland’s Accredited Service Excellence Programme in order to achieve a Destination Award for Excellence in Customer Service for the town ahead of the tourism season.

The programme, which is set to take place later this month, is being delivered by Fáilte Ireland in partnership with Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce and Donegal’s Local Enterprise Office.

Fáilte Ireland’s Service Excellence Programme prepares tourism businesses to reach and maintain the highest standards in customer service excellence, encourage positive recommendations, gain additional repeat business and, ultimately, drive greater visitor numbers to their area and increase visitor spend.

In order for a visitor destination to achieve the Destination Award for Excellence in Customer Service, each of the businesses who take part in the initiative must achieve the individual Service Excellence Business Award, with 75% of their visitor facing staff completing the training.

Encouraging tourism businesses to sign up for the Service Excellence Programme, Joan Crawford, Wild Atlantic Way Manager at Fáilte Ireland, said: “The accredited Service Excellence Programme is all about strengthening competitiveness and helping tourism businesses to provide an experience that differentiates Ireland from its international competitors.

"Only two other towns in the country have achieved the Destination Award for Excellence in Customer Service so far; Doolin and Westport, and Letterkenny now has the opportunity to achieve this award and demonstrate its commitment to putting the visitor experience at the heart of everything it does.”

Toni Forrester, CEO, Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce, added: “A Destination Award for Excellence in Customer Service would strengthen Letterkenny’s reputation as a visitor destination along the Wild Atlantic Way and we would encourage all tourism businesses to sign up to the programme and help us achieve the award.”

Speaking about the programme, Margaret Campbell, Donegal Local Enterprise Office said: “Local Enterprise Week is all about helping local businesses to grow and we are delighted that, as part of this, Fáilte Ireland has announced an amazing opportunity for tourism businesses in Letterkenny to improve their Customer Service skills and drive business growth.”

The Accredited Service Excellence Programme is suitable for all management and front facing staff in tourism related businesses who come into contact with visitors. The training is free of charge and participants only need to attend one workshop to complete the programme.

Anyone wishing to sign up for the Service Excellence Programme and attend one of the above workshops can get in touch with David Leonard, David.Leonard@failteireland.ie or phone 086-0266448.

To find out more about Fáilte Ireland’s range of business supports, please see http://www.failteireland.ie/ Supports