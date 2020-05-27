Donegal Gardaí investigating attempted burglary in Milford area

Contact
Gardaí in Milford are investigating an attempted burglary that occurred at Lower Mount Marrion, Milford between 2.30am to 2.40am on Monday, May 25.
The homeowner woke up when they heard their dog barking and they observed someone at the front door who looked as if they were attempting to push the door in.
The person at the door had their hand through the letterbox and were attempting to take the keys from the inside of the door.
Gardai are appealing for anyone who was in that area in the early hours of Monday morning and seen anything that would assist, particularly anyone who has a dash cam to come forward.
Milford Gardaí can be contacted on 074-9153060.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Donegal Cathaoirleach Cllr Nicholas Crossan, along with his wife Rosemary visit ICU staff in Letterkenny on Monday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.