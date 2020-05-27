Donegal Gardaí investigating attempted burglary in Milford area

Gardaí in Milford are investigating an attempted burglary that occurred at Lower Mount Marrion, Milford between 2.30am to 2.40am on Monday, May 25.

The homeowner woke up when they heard their dog barking and they observed someone at the front door who looked as if they were attempting to push the door in.

The person at the door had their hand through the letterbox and were attempting to take the keys from the inside of the door.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who was in that area in the early hours of Monday morning and seen anything that would assist, particularly anyone who has a dash cam to come forward.

Milford Gardaí can be contacted on 074-9153060.