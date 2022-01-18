Window smashed on Letterkenny home in broad daylight

File Pic
Gardaí in Letterkenny area investigating an attack on a home at Glendale Drive, in the Glencar Scotch area, of the town.
A window was broken at around 9.40am on Sunday morning, January 16.
Anybody with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Gardai on 074 91 67100.
