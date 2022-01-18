Search

18 Jan 2022

Advertising signs set on fire and graffitied in Kilmacrenann

Michelle NicPháidín

Signs were sprayed with graffiti and set ablaze in Ballykeeran, Kilmacrenan on Monday, January 17. 

Shortly after 2am on Monday morning, gardaí were alerted to the fact that an advertising sign and a trailer along the road was set on fire. 

When gardaí arrived at the scene, they realised that a second advertising sign was damaged with spray paint. 

A county council road sign had also been damaged. 

Gardai in Milford are anxious to hear from anyone who traveled along the main N56 road around 2am and may have dash cam footage of the incident.

