Search

24 Jan 2022

Renewed calls for safety measures after latest crash at Letterkenny junction

Serious injury was avoided in a three-car collision at the Killyclug-Killylastin crossroads on Friday night

The Killyclug-Killylastin crossroads.

The Killyclug-Killylastin crossroads.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

24 Jan 2022 12:47 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

There have been renewed calls for safety measures to be implemented at a notorious Letterkenny junction.

Serious injury was avoided in a multi-vehicle road traffic accident on Friday night at the Killyclug-Killylastin crossroads.

Gardaí, ambulance and fire service responded to the crash, which occurred at around 9pm and involved three cars.

The drivers in two of the cars were taken for treatment to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

The junction has become an accident blackspot in recent years.

Letterkenny-based Sinn Féin Councillor Gerry Mc Monagle is asking that the Donegal Road Safety team carry out an audit and inspection of the junction.

“They need to investigate what steps can be taken to make the junction safer,” Councillor McMonagle told Donegal Live.

“Thankfully no one was seriously hurt after this latest incident at this junction. The best possible solution would probably be roundabout and with further housing planned for the area it would be imperative that all road safety precautions and measures are implemented to make the junction safer for all road users.”

Breaking: Multi-vehicle crash at Letterkenny accident blackspot

Diversions were put in place for a short time while the scene was dealt with.

Fine Gael Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh has repeatedly raised the issue at Municipal District meetings.

Two years ago, he noted that ‘engineers don’t seem to see a problem at it, but the emergency services do’.

Last year, the green light was given for a new social housing development in the area. That development is to consist of six two-bedroom apartments, three two-bedroom houses and two three-bed houses.

Councillor Kavanagh told Donegal Live: “We need to revisit safety at the junction, proper signage and a safer layout is essential. The issue has been highlighted by residents in the area for a long time, including members of the ambulance service.

“We need now to apply for funding to implement safety measures and deal with the concerns raised.

“I would also emphasise the need for motorists to be responsible and to keep within speed limits and exercise extra caution in what is essentially a residential area with a lot of children and business activity  and is constantly busy.”

Gardaí have confirmed that no arrests were made in relation to Friday night’s accident.

“Garda enquiries are ongoing,” a spokesperson said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media