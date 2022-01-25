Gardaí seek four males who they suspect stole boxes of alcohol, confectionary and toilet roll

Gardaí in Letterkenny are searching for four young men after a theft from a business last Sunday at 8.30pm.

The youths were captured on CCTV entering the yard of a business on the Port Road and proceeded to steal boxes of alcohol, confectionary and toilet roll from a delivery truck.

They left via the rear of the premises and entered onto the Neil T Blaney road.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the Neil T Blaney road between 8pm and 9pm on Sunday, January 23 and who may have reason to believe they seen the youths to contact them.

It is possible they may have been on the Neil T Blaney Road carrying their haul.

Anyone with dashcam is asked to please make it available to gardaí.

You can contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100.