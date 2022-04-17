Search

17 Apr 2022

Mayoral receptions to honour Martin Orr, Patrick Doherty, Coláiste Ailigh and Letterkenny Cricket Club

Plans announced for a number of receptions to be hosted by Letterkenny MD Mayor Jimmy Kavanagh

Martin Orr and Patrick Doherty

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

17 Apr 2022 10:31 PM

Two well-known Letterkenny citizens are set to be honoured with a Mayoral Reception later this month.

Martin Orr is set to be honoured for his singing and songwriting talents - not to mention various charity related fundraisers - while Patrick Doherty will be similarly honoured in recognition of his unstinting work for the Letterkenny Pantomime Society down through the years.

The Mayor of Letterkenny, Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh, outlined advanced details about hosting the receptions at the April meeting of the local municipal district.

Cllr. Kavanagh also revealed that there are plans to have another reception on May 9, to recognise the 21st anniversary of Coláiste Ailigh.

Coláiste Ailigh was opened in September 2000 in rented accommodation in Sprackburn House in Letterkenny, becoming Donegal VEC’s third All-Irish School. Permanent recognition was received from the Department of Education and Science in 2003. 

In November 2013 the school community took a giant leap forward on Coláiste Ailigh’s journey when they moved into their beautiful modern new school building in Knocknamona, the first school under Donegal ETB’s remit to be built under the Public Private Partnership scheme. The Taoiseach of the time, Enda Kenny TD performed the official opening of the school on May 12, 2014.

Meanwhile, Cllr Kavanagh also stated his intention to hold a Mayoral Reception for Letterkenny Cricket Club in light of its achievements and continued growth.

The club, which was formed for the 2019 season, made history last year as they collected  their first silverware by winning the Qualifying 2 T20 Cup final.

