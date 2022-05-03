Garda probe into burglary on the Port Road, Letterkenny

Gardaí are appealing for information following a burglary that occurred on the Port Road, Letterkenny, between 5pm on Friday, April 29 and 9.15pm on Saturday, April 30.
A window at the rear of a property was smashed and entry gained to the building. A substantial amount of jewelery was stolen during the incident.
Anyone who is offered jewelery for sale in suspicious circumstances is urged to contact gardaí.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have observed any kind of suspicious activity to please contact them at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100. You can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
