Donegal Family Fun Day for Irish Wheelchair Association

Pictured at the launch of the Family Fun Day of new and Vintage Auto show Cars and Tractors due to take place at the Clanree Hotel on June 26 1pm, with all proceeds going to Irish Wheelchair Association based in Donegal.

In the picture are Martin Cassidy, Michael Nelis, Ron Parke, Nicole Sheridan , Michael Crampsie and Dessie Dolan.

After a tough 2 years in fundraising for all charities, IWA were delighted when approached by Michael and Dessie in October of 2021 to discuss running the Vintage Day in 2022 with all proceeds being donated on the day to IWA Donegal.

IWA provides a vital service and continued to do so, to those with physical disabilities living in our local communities. The service is inclusive of Community Centres, School of Motoring, Assisted Living Services, Parking Discs, accessible transport, Charity Shops and support in gaining advice and grant applications. As we discovered during the pandemic our services are so important to getting people out into their communities and socialising and now in 2022 we are glad to be back in action on all areas.

Should you require further information on our services, please contact Mary McGrenra on

087-7448184 or alternatively on 07491-77448.

So come along on the day see some fantastic vehicles, win spot prizes and be entertained by Paul McCahill.