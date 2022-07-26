Search

26 Jul 2022

€1,000 in prizemoney on offer at Letterkenny Busking Festival

Part of Main Street will be closed off for event this Saturday

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Jul 2022 2:28 AM

Final plans are being put in place for the seventh annual Letterkenny Busking Festival Competition which takes place on the town’s Main Street this coming Saturday, July 30.

Participants and groups taking part in this year’s competition, will be in with a chance of winning prizes from the €1000 prize fund. 

And the good news is that the quota of participants has been reached, which augurs well for the day.

From 3pm the Main Street will be closed to traffic from Rosemount to Oliver Plunkett Road, so spectators will be able to enjoy the festival atmosphere.

Since the festival was first held in 2015, all types of buskers and performers have been taking part in this annual event and this year sees the return of many favourite’s but also some exciting new acts. 

A variety of trad musicians, singers, acoustic guitarists and many more performers will be battling it out to win the cash prizes up for grabs. 

This year’s festival will see buskers all along Main Street from 3pm to 5pm and there is entertainment at Market Centre from 2pm to get everyone in the festival mode. 

“We’re delighted to be in hosting the festival in its 7th year now!”, explains Kristine Reynolds, President of Letterkenny Chamber, that is organising the Busking Festival through its ShopLK Brand.

“Supporting local is not just about shopping. It is about making the shopping areas fun and lively. This event in the middle of the summer is about celebrating great music and talent and welcoming people into the Main Street to have fun. We encourage everyone to come down and join  in the festival atmosphere.”

And she added: “We hope that Saturday July 30th will be a memorable and enjoyable day out for all!”

Letterkenny Chamber CEO Toni Forrester added: This is an outdoors, family friendly event. Why not come along, meet friends and family, and help bring the town to life.”

 At 5pm there will be music at the Market Square as the judges deliberate before announcing the winners.

There will also be a photo booth.

The annual Letterkenny Busking Festival is funded through the Retail Promotion initiative from Donegal County Council and helps to showcase what Letterkenny and in particular the Main Street has to offer.

