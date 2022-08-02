Motorcyclist remains in hospital following road traffic collision

R245
A motorcyclist remains in hospital following a road traffic collision which occurred on the Letterkenny to Ramelton road last Thursday.
The incident took place on the R245, at Cashelshanaghan, on July 28 at approximately 6.50pm.
The incident involved a motorcycle and a car - the car was traveling towards Letterkenny while the motorcyclist was traveling towards Ramelton. The motorcyclist was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where he remains at present.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam footage of the incident, to please contact them at Milford at 074 91 53060.
