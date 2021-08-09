Ditch the duvet and pack away the pillows all for a good cause

The North West Simon Community is calling on the people of Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo and beyond to swap their beds for sleeping bags for one night only by taking part in the Virtual Sleep Out for North West Simon Community on Friday, October 1.

"While we may not be able to come together in person this year, we are calling on friends, family, colleagues, and teammates to join us virtually; giving up your usual comforts to spend the night in a unique and powerful way whilst supporting those facing homelessness in the North West," said its development officer, Collette Ferguson.

She added that due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, they are going virtual again this year which means no matter where you are in the world, be it New York, London, Paris, Arranmore or Inishbofin islands you can enjoy this unique solidarity experience safely.

"This year, now more than ever we need your support as the housing and homelessness situation escalates. It’s been a tough year for everyone and especially the North West Simon Community as all community fundraising events have had to

be cancelled which accounted for almost 80% of our annual income.

"Whether you spend the night under the stars in the office car park, pitch a tent in the garden or rough it in the sleeping bag we are asking you take part in solidarity with the individuals and families experiencing homelessness during these uncertain times."

Anyone can sign up to take part including families, work mates, students, teams, clubs, schools at home and abroad.

During these unprecedented times you must ensure that when you are Sleeping Out virtually it is in line with government safety guidance.

When choosing your spot, please consider whether you have any hazards and how you can eliminate or minimize them. And of course, if you are choosing to sleep outside, please take account of the weather and plan accordingly!

Contact the charity first where you will be given clear guidelines to help set up your online fundraising campaign.

Keep an eye on the North West Simon Community Facebook page and Instagram for updates.

To get involved and sign up to this year’s Virtual Sleep Out visit their website www.northwestsimon.ie and or contact: (071) 9147522 or collette@northwestsimon.ie