Works progress on the Gweedore Sewerage Scheme with the installation of innovative pods

The commencement of works to install pods at 40 properties as part of the innovative DemonstrationT Project in Gweedore has been confirmed.

This project, Irish Water say, will solve the problem of inadequate sewage treatment in Gweedore, its over reliance on the use of septic tank systems and will improve water quality in Gweedore Bay.

The project will provide environmental benefits, support future growth in the area and ensure compliance with Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive.

The project is an undertaking between Irish Water along with its Local Authority partner Donegal County Council.

Speaking about the works, Irish Water’s Patrick Greene explained: “In 2019 Irish Water successfully completed the installation of the pressure sewer network associated with this project.

"This required the installation of approximately 2.5km of new wastewater network along Factory Road, the Lower Road and the link road connecting both. As part of the next phase of this project, Irish Water has commenced works to install pods at approximately 40 properties in Gweedore. As these works progress, we will continue to engage with the local community and those participating in the scheme.”

The benefits of this project to the wider community will be far reaching.

Speaking about these positive impacts Patrick said: “This innovative new sewerage scheme will ultimately lead to a reduction on the reliance of septic tanks in the area. This will decrease the discharge of untreated wastewater to the environment by enhancing the treatment of wastewater. Upon completion, the project will benefit all those living and visiting the area and will have a significant positive impact on water quality in Gweedore Bay and improve water quality for swimmers, surfers and fishermen.”

Cleantech Civils is delivering the work on behalf of Irish Water.

It is expected that the installation of the pods and associated works will take approximately 6 months to complete. The collected wastewater will then be treated at the existing Údaras na Gaeltachta Wastewater Treatment Plant. This wastewater treatment plant will also undergo a significant upgrade to ensure continued compliance with Irish Water maintenance standards.

This project forms part of Irish Water’s investment plan where works have been prioritised to address the most critical issues in line with commitments outlined in Irish Water’s business plan. Delivery of the business plan will involve a €5.5bn investment in capital spending on drinking water and wastewater quality and capacity and new infrastructure up to the end of 2021.

Irish Water continues to work at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE Covid-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing, they said in a statement released on Monday.

For more details on the project, Irish water ask that you check out their Gweedore Sewerage Scheme project page.