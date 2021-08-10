SVP launch special appeal as it predicts a wave of calls for help

The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) has launched a special appeal for donations as it predicts a wave of calls for help in the coming months.

“We need that generosity now more than ever, a spokesperson said.

“People around the county who have lost their businesses and lost their livelihoods have reached the end of their tether and are calling SVP for the first time.

"In addition to that those who we may have supported in the past but were now standing on their own two feet have been completely knocked to the floor again by this pandemic.

“We hear a lot about people saving during the pandemic and the millions of euro waiting to be spent when the economy opens fully. But that does not apply to the thousands of people who are seeking help from SVP and the many more we expect in the coming months."

SVP says that the removal of the moratorium on energy disconnections and evictions, in addition to the winding down of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) since the end of June has caused further hardship for thousands of families.

These changes are also coming at a time when families with schoolchildren will be preparing for back-to-school purchases and the recently announced increases in energy prices are impacting.

SVP is concerned about the cumulative impact on families already struggling.

Vincent’s (SVP – Charity Shop) at Lower Main Street, Letterkenny has today launched its appeal for donations of clothes, shoes, household goods and small pieces of furniture in good condition suitable for sale in their shop.

They are open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 5.15pm and also for click+collect at https://www.facebook.com/StVincentsLk/.

Many other outlets around Donegal will also be grateful for your help so make contact with your local organisation.

"As always, we are grateful for your support," added their spokesperson.