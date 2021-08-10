10/08/2021

Leading parish council in south-west Donegal to hold election shortly

The village of Kilcar

Connie Duffy

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

It's election time in Kilcar!

It is now hoped to hold the parish council election there on Friday, August 27. It was postponed last year due to Covid-
19 restrictions.

Nominations will be open for a short period to enable people to be added to the list of candidates who accepted their nominations last year.

The towns and villages that are lucky enough to have a busy parish council know just how effective they can be.

They deal in places where we live, can fill some of the gaps left by austerity and, with community support, get the resources to rescue and improve local spaces.

Kilcar is no exception. Over the years it has flourished and always sought to make the village and its environs a better place to live, work and socialise.

Nomination boxes are available in Áislann Chill Chartha, Centra Supermarket, Kilcar; Doherty’s and
Byrne’s Supermarkets and the Butcher Shop, Carrick and in O’Donnell’s, Meenaneary.

