Keen competition at West Donegal angling event

The lake at Loughanure
The annual Loughanure Anglers Club Outboard Competition was held on Sunday last. A total of 52 anglers competed for the first prize of a Yamaha engine.
It was wet and miserable but that didn’t stop them from getting geared up for the day.
Results:
1st = Brendan McKenna
2nd = John Maria Boyle
3rd = Derek Boyd
4th = Johnny Green
5th = James Friel
Many thanks to HB Tunnelling and The Bridge Guns & Tackle for their sponsorship.
"We would also like to thank all the anglers who participated on the day. As always, your support is very much appreciated," a spokesman said.
The club's next outing is the Dinny Sweeney Memorial Competition which is scheduled for Sunday, September 12.
