12/08/2021

First of the Donegal Confirmations this weekend with more the following weekend

CONFIRMATION

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

The first of a number of Donegal Confirmations are set to take place this weekend, after recent announcements from both the Bishops of Raphoe and Clogher.
The Sacrament of Confirmation will be conferred this Saturday, August 14 at 11am in St Connell’s Church, Glenties.
Schoolchildren will receive the Sacrament of Confirmation in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg this Sunday at 1pm.
Pupils from Scoil Adhamhnáin, an Lunniagh and Scoil Bhríde, Mín a' Chladaigh will receive the Sacrament of Confirmation also on Sunday in St. Colmcille Church, Cnoc Fola at 1pm and 2pm.
Bundoran Confirmation will take place the following Saturday at 12noon for pupils of St Macartan's NS Bundoran and Holy Faith NS in Ballyshannon.
This event will be held a day after Bishop Larry Duffy of the Clogher Diocese said that such events could take place, from August 20 within his diocese.
The event had been fixed for this date, before the closure of schools in June, in anticipation of potential delays.

Arrangements
Ballyshannon Confirmations within the Raphoe Diocese are also set for that weekend.
Creevy N.S. Group A, Confirmation will be held on Saturday, August 21 at 11am (Practice on Friday, August 20 at 6.30pm).
Creevy N.S. Group B - Confirmation will take place on Saturday, August 21 at 2pm (Practice on Friday 20 at 7.15pm).
Rockfield, Scoil Chaitríona & Gaelscoil Confirmations take place on Sunday, August 22 at 2pm (Practice, Friday 20 at 8pm).
In the Ballyshannon Raphoe Diocese area, each family will be allocated a seat each - maximum of nine people, inclusive of Confirmandi, sponsor and parents.
In the Magh Ene parish Clogher diocese, the total number is just four attendees per family.
Killybegs Confirmations are set to take place on Saturday, September 4.
A number of Communions will also take place this weekend and in the coming weeks.

