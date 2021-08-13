Vaccination Centre for north west Donegal welcomed by Cllr

Fianna Fáil Councillor Noreen McGarvey has welcomed the news that the
HSE have agreed to open a Covid-19 vaccination centre in St Columba’s Community
Centre, Burtonport.
Cllr McGarvey, a councillor representing the Glenties Municipal area said that work is currently underway in the building for the setup of the programme.
"It is hoped that vaccinations will commence within the next 2-3 weeks.
I had been in contact with the Minister for Health some time ago, outlining the
distance that the people from the North West of the county had to travel for both
testing and vaccinations," she said.
"I am pleased that the centre will now be opened shortly.
St Columba’s Community Centre is well equipped with ample car parking, easy
access, has a large sports hall and adjacent side rooms to deliver a high quality
service to the public. I wish to thank the committee of the local community centre for
offering their premises for this important programme," she added.
