13/08/2021

Search our Archive

Four crewmen killed while four were rescued after World War II bomber crashed into the sea off Tory Island

Crash happened on this day back in 1942

Four crewmen killed while four were rescued after World War II bomber crashed into the sea off Tory Island

An American Liberation bomber similar to the type that crashed off Donegal. Photo: Wikipedia

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

On this day back in 1942, four people lost their lives after a RAF World War II bomber crashed off the Donegal coast.

The Liberator LV341 aircraft sunk as it plunged into the Atlantic Ocean following an explosion board. The aircraft was carrying two anti-submarine bombs.

Four of the crew survived, having drifted for hours in a dinghy.

The Liberators made a significant contribution to Allied victory in the Battle of the Atlantic against German U-boats.

According to reports at the time, the plane crashed when it was on course for Inishtrahull, Ireland’s most northerly island, which lies north of Malin Head.

But when the survivors  were picked up by a trawler they were 37 miles west-south-west of Tory Island and could see the coast of Donegal in the distance.

More details can be found on the informative and hugely interesting Foreign Aircraft landings in Ireland - World War II website compiled by Sligo man Dennis Burke.

For more details, see: http://www.ww2irishaviation.com/

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media