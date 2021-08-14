14/08/2021

Garda investigation continues into how a woman died after falling from a moving bus and was then struck by a passing vehicle

Tragic incident claims the life of woman in her late 20s

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Gardai are continuing to appeal for witnesses following yesterday’s tragic road traffic accident that claimed the life of a woman in her late 20s.

The woman, who is not from Donegal, was seriously injured when she fell from the moving bus and was struck by a passing vehicle.

Gardai are investigating the circumstances of the freak accident and how exactly she fell from the bus.

The accident happened at approximately 3.45 pm yesterday in the townland of Ardnawark in the Barnesmore Gap on the busy N15 main road from Donegal Town to Ballybofey.

An ambulance which was travelling through the area at the time was quickly on the scene, and other emergency services were quickly notified.

The injured woman was airlifted by helicopter to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. She passed away yesterday evening. 

Gardaí interviewed passengers who had been on the private bus and the driver.

It is understood that a number of motorists who came on the scene were also interviewed.

The road was closed to enable Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct their examination of the scene, and local diversions are in place.

There was considerable traffic disruption in the area, and traffic going between Donegal Town and Ballybofey/Letterkenny and vice-versa was re-routed via Glenties.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the townland of Ardnawark, Barnesmore Gap, Donegal Town and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Donegal Town Garda Station on (074) 9740190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

