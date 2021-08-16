LoveDonegal Day taking place on Wednesday

LoveDonegal Day 2021, a day where all the elements which make Donegal such a meaningful, inspiring, unique and authentic place are showcased proudly across the globe, is taking place this Wednesday, August 18.

The initiative from Donegal County Council will build on the huge success of last year’s campaign which reached millions of people worldwide and is a great opportunity to engage with the many people throughout the world who have a fond connection with Donegal and want to share what they love about this spectacular county.

With more and more people looking to Donegal as a prime location to live, work and invest, the initiative is well placed to showcase what the county has to offer.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Jack Murray is asking Donegal people everywhere to participate in the campaign.

“I would call on the people of Donegal near and far to show their appreciation for our magnificent county on August 18 and share a picture of what Donegal means to you,” he said.

“One of the main aims of this campaign is to spread the word to our diaspora and their networks about the many opportunities readily available in Donegal. Ultimately, we want more people to visit, invest and relocate to Donegal highlighting the benefits we have with our growing local economy and superb quality of life.”

Director of economic development with Donegal County Council Garry Martin said the campaign “builds on the new Donegal place brand initiative launched earlier this year which showcases the county as a great place to live, work, invest in or visit”.

“#LoveDonegal day is an important event in the calendar for the region as it gives everyone with a connection to Donegal an opportunity to enjoy, celebrate and love Donegal. We can share what makes Donegal special to us with families and friends in other regions throughout the globe (our worldwide Donegal family) and promote the county, and its’ amazing offering, to the widest possible global audience”.

Taking part is simple. All you have to do is use the #LoveDonegal or #DúnnanGallAbú in your social media posts across twitter and Instagram on Wednesday. August 18. You can also tag the organisers on Instagram through @Donegal_IrelandsDNA.

Logos and overlays are available at www.Donegal.ie as well as helpful tips and guides on how to use them.

Tweets and posts can include visiting, travelling and exploring Donegal, the people of Donegal, the landscape, coastline, islands, landmarks and scenery of Donegal, music, arts, sport, marine, culture, food, working or remotely working in Donegal, businesses based in Donegal, the Gaeltacht region and the Irish language.

Everyone, young and old, with connections to the county or who loves Donegal, are encouraged to take part and spread the word about #LoveDonegal Day.