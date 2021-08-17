58 waiting on beds in north west hospitals this morning

33 admitted patients were waiting on beds this morning at Sligo University Hospital
58 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning at Letterkenny (LUH) and Sligo University Hospitals (SUH), according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.
33 patients are waiting for beds at SUH, while the number stood at 25 at LUH.
At SUH, 23 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 10 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital. The Sligo Hospitals covers south Donegal patients.
At LUH, seven patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 18 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
Nationally, 284 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning. 229 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 55 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
