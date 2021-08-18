Donegal PUP recipients down over 11,000 on February high

In a sign of the continuing change in the economic situation in Donegal, the number of people in receipt of the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) now stands at 4,540. This is 11,881 down on the February 2021 high, when 16,421 people in the county were in receipt of the weekly emergency payment.

In May of 2020, over 22,000 were in receipt of the payment in this county.

Commenting on this week’s figures, Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys said:

“The number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment has now fallen by almost 70% since February.

“In the past week, some 4,400 PUP recipients closed their claims with almost half of these working in the Accommodation and Food sector.

“It is heartening to see more people return to work each week as we continue to move cautiously through our recovery from Covid-19.”

Wide range of employment supports available for PUP recipients as part of Pathways to Work strategy, available via www.gov.ie/pathways