Burst pipe leaves parts of south Inishowen without water again

Irish Water working to restore water supply in Inishowen following pipe burst
Premises in parts of south Inishowen are without water today again.
Irish Water has advised that repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Inch Island and surrounding areas.
Works are expected to be complete by 4pm this afternoon.
