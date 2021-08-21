21/08/2021

Bundoran's Big Beach Clean Up on September 17

Bundoran's Big Beach Clean Up on September 17

Michael McHugh

This year’s Bundoran Big Beach Clean 2021 will take place on Friday, September 17, from 1pm-2.30pm.

The Big Beach Clean is a Clean Coasts initiative as part of the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC), operated internationally by Ocean Conservancy. This call to action takes place in September and invites communities and volunteers around the country to remove litter from around the Irish coast after the end of the bathing season.

During the Big Beach Clean, Clean Coasts volunteers are asked to carry out marine litter surveys to quantify the amount and types of litter on Irish beaches. These surveys are aimed at heightening awareness about the issue of marine litter and serve as an indicator of the magnitude of the problem.

This event is also taking place over the same weekend as World Clean Up Day, which unites more than 20 million people in 180 countries, who come together to tackle litter.

Places are limited so register while you can.

Please ensure to wear suitable clothing, footwear and protection required for the weather: e.g., warm clothes, waterproofs, and sun cream. Organisers also ask people to keep a 2-metre distance throughout the event.

If you start to have any symptoms of Covid-19, please do not attend the event and consult a medical professional.

Any questions, please email Emily at eocarroll@eeu.antaisce.org

Check out: 
https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/big-beach-clean-2021-bundoran-beach-tickets-167456951249 

