Family fun HOPE Day in memory of Moville's Mullan family to be held later today

The woman who tragically lost her family in a freak road traffic accident last year is hosting a family 'HOPE Day' in their memory today.

Geraldine Mullan lost her husband John, son Tomás and daughter Amelia when the car they were travelling in lost control and crashed into Lough Foyle. The family were returning home to Moville following an evening in Derry.

The family HOPE Day will be held in the Mullan HOPE Centre in Moville from 12noon-4pm.

Writing on Facebook, Ms Mullan said: "As most of you know this weekend marks the first anniversary since my beloved John Tomás and Amelia passed away. I am heartbroken beyond words, but will try my best to keep going for them like they'd want me to.

"To mark their anniversary, to remember and honour them and in conjunction with Redcastle Village Association and their Sunflower Festival, there will be a Family HOPE day in the Mullan HOPE Centre this Sunday 22nd August 12pm-4pm.... where there be fun guaranteed for all the family.

"With 25 stalls, great music and food there'll be something for everyone, so please come along....entertainment for children, colouring competition, story telling corner, sunflower painting classes, mini golf, sunflower balloon modelling to name just a few attractions.....and "Hey little Sunflower" and "The Moville Cup Song" original songs for the event will be sung for the first time!!! Not to be missed.

"Ad I've learned over the last year, it takes a community to raise a family and the love and support I've got from everyone has enabled The Mullan HOPE Centre to be established..... I know my John Tomás and Amelia would be so proud of you all and I know they'll be smiling down on all the families this Sunday at the Family HOPE day."