Planning approval given for new building at one of Donegal's smallest schools

The green light has been given by planners at Donegal Co. Council for a new classroom at one of the county’s smallest national schools.
Approval, subject to a number of conditions, has been given for the development at Glenmaquin National School, which lies at a junction between Letterkenny and Convoy.
Just 22 pupils were enrolled in the school in the 2020/2021 academic year.
The new classroom will be a great boost to the school.
