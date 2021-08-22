More than €75,000 already raised in fundraising event

More than €75,000 has already been raised by “Noah’s Bed Push” - a 250km charity fundraiser that will conclude in Letterkenny later today, Sunday.

The bed push is in aid of nine beneficiaries that have supported young Noah Gooch, a six-year-old boy from Donegal who was diagnosed with cancer this year.

Noah has won the hearts of thousands of people all over the world, many of whom have offered support through social media and local fundraising events.

The bed push began at Crumlin Hospital for Sick Children in Crumlin, Dublin, on Thursday.

Numerous stars and celebrities have joined in along the way.

And Daniel O’ Donnell is due to take part in the Donegal leg of the journey into Letterkenny today.

The team are set to arriving at Letterkenny University Hospital between 6.00 and 7.00 this evening.

You can see exactly where the bed push is today on a tracker at https://live.primaltracking.com/noahsbedpush/

On Saturday evening, the third leg, they finished up in Newtownstewart.

Six individuals are pushing the bed including Noah’s father, Lee Gooch, who is a well-known figure on Highland Radio. He is being joined by Shaun Doherty, former flag show host with Highland Radio, and Letterkenny locals Mary Duffy, Leslie O’Donnell, Denis Ferry, Brian McCracken and Robert O'Connor.

Noah’s parents Lee and Claire have been overwhelmed by the response so far and the kindness and support for the family and the nine chosen beneficiaries has been overwhelming.

Look out for Noah’s Bed Push over the coming days and donations can be made through https://www.gofundme.com/f/noahs-bed-push

All funds raised will be distributed by the committee,to benefit the services provided by the following nine organisations :

1. Aoibheann’s Pink Tie

2. Crumlin Children’s Health foundation

3. Blood Bike North West

4. BUMBLEance

5. Donegal Down Syndrome

6. Hand in Hand

7. Letterkenny University Hospital Children's Ward

8. “Children Disability Network Team, Donegal North

9. Ronald Mc Donald