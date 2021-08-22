Buncrana Gaels supporting Noah's Bed Push

Grainne Soal, one of the Buncrana Gaels collecting donations for Noah's Bed Push
Buncrana Gaels are supporting the ongoing Noah's Bed Push with some mighty fundraising at The Scarvey, their home ground.
Noah's Bed Push is a 250 kilometre fundraiser in aid of nine beneficiaries that have supported Donegal's Noah Gooch (6) who was diagnosed with leukaemia in January past.
Grainne Soal, Aine Daly and Anne Marie McLaughlin, longtime stalwarts of Buncrana GAA, organised a weekend-long collection, which has already raised in excess of €1,000. The women have now decided to extend the collection to next weekend, when the club has a home game.
The fantastic amount was raised from club members, supporters and visitors coming to The Scarvey for training, underage games and the recent Buncrana v Sean Mac Cumhaill's Championship match, which Buncrana won 3-16 to 2-10.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.