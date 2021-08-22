Search our Archive

22/08/2021

Buncrana Gaels supporting Noah's Bed Push

More than €1,000 already donated at The Scarvey

Grainne Soal / McCarron

Grainne Soal, one of the Buncrana Gaels collecting donations for Noah's Bed Push

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Email:

catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

Buncrana Gaels are supporting the ongoing Noah's Bed Push with some mighty fundraising at The Scarvey, their home ground.

Noah's Bed Push is a 250 kilometre fundraiser in aid of nine beneficiaries that have supported Donegal's Noah Gooch (6) who was diagnosed with leukaemia in January past.

Grainne Soal, Aine Daly and Anne Marie McLaughlin, longtime stalwarts of Buncrana GAA, organised a weekend-long collection, which has already raised in excess of €1,000. The women have now decided to extend the collection to next weekend, when the club has a home game.

The fantastic amount was raised from club members, supporters and visitors coming to The Scarvey for training, underage games and the recent Buncrana v Sean Mac Cumhaill's Championship match, which Buncrana won 3-16 to 2-10. 

