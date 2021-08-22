Watch: Daniel and Majella O'Donnell help out as Noah's Bed Push reaches its final destination after a 250km trip

"Noah's Bed Push" has been a major success with people from all over the country helping out.

It has caught the attention of the public all over the country and featured prominantly in the local and national media.

Lee Gooch has posted up numerous videos of the trip, including this one as they came into Letterkenny with Daniel and Majella O'Donnell helping out.

The bed push was in aid of nine beneficiaries that have supported young Noah Gooch, a six-year-old boy from Donegal who has Down's syndrome, and who was diagnosed with cancer this year.

Noah’s parents Lee and Claire have been overwhelmed by the response and the kindness and support for the family and the nine chosen beneficiaries.

The bed push started in Dublin on Thursday and finished in Letterkenny on Sunday evening.

