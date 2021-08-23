The story surrounding “Noah’s Bed Push” could yet become the focus of a television documentary.

Noah’s father, Lee, has revealed that he has been in contact with a Scottish based company HG Productions which was founded by Donegal woman Helena Gallagher.

HG's portfolio includes programmes for BBC Scotland, BBC Alba, RTE, TG4 and BBC Radio 1

“Noah’s Bed Push” has captured the imagination of thousands and the outpouring of goodwill and support has been overwhelming.

The bed push was in aid of nine beneficiaries that have supported young Noah Gooch, a six-year-old boy from Trentagh, outside Letterkenny, who has Down syndrome, and who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

The amount of money raised from “Noah’s Bed Push” is set to top €120,000.

Noah has won the hearts of thousands of people all over the world, many of whom have offered support through social media and local fundraising events.

The bed push began at Crumlin Hospital for Sick Children in Crumlin, Dublin, on Thursday, and finished at Letterkenny University Hospital just before 8.00 pm on Sunday evening.

Numerous stars and celebrities showed their support, and some took part in the bed push including Daniel and Majella O’Donnell.

Speaking on Highland Radio today, Lee Gooch disclosed that some discussions have already taken place regarding a possible documentary.

Ms Gallagher of HG Productions has worked with some of the biggest names in music, sport and entertainment including Snow Patrol, Kings of Leon, Lorraine MacIntosh of Deacon Blue, The Beta Band, Alex Dickson of Iron Maiden, Packie Bonner, Neil Lennon, Sanjeev Kohli, Zane Lowe, Edith Bowman, Annie Mac and Ford Kiernan of Still Game Fame.