One of Donegal's top tourist attractions is cancelled until further notice

The hugely popular Donegal Bay Waterbus has announced that upcoming sailings are regrettably cancelled.

Management issued the following brief statement on Monday: "Due to unforeseen mechanical issues, we are sorry to announce that sailings are cancelled until further notice."

There was some confusion when it was announced on another social media site that sailings were cancelled for the rest of the season.

Donegal Bay Waterbus has confirmed to Donegal Live that this is not the case, and that they hope to be back in action as quickly as possible.

Anyone planning a trip on the Waterbus is advised to check the Donegal Bay Waterbus Facebook page for up-to-date information on sailings.

The Waterbus is very popular with visitors and locals alike. The must-do trip on Donegal Bay takes in stunning scenery as well as getting close to the resident seal colony. There is top notch live entertainment, snippets of local history, and refreshments available on board.

The season got off to a late start due to Covid-19 restrictions, but Donegal Bay Waterbus proved to be as popular as ever when restrictions eased somewhat in July and sailings got underway in a Covid-compliant manner. It is hoped that the Waterbus will be back sailing on Donegal Bay before too long.