Search our Archive

23/08/2021

Shops and businesses in five Donegal towns and villages to get facelift

New €7m fund to enhance streetscapes and shopfronts across the country

Shops and businesses in five Donegal towns and villages to get facelift

Falcarragh is one of the towns to benefit from the initiative which is designed to make rural towns and villages more attractive places to live, work and visit

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Five Donegal towns and villages are among those that are to benefit from a new €7 million fund to enhance streetscapes and shopfronts.
Burnfoot, Castlefinn, Falcarragh, Laghey and Milford are among the 124 towns and villages included in the Streetscape Enhancement Initiative, which is designed to make rural towns and villages more attractive places to live, work and visit.
Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys announced the towns and villages in the scheme selected by each local authority which will see property owners provided with funding to improve the facades of their buildings, carry out artwork and install features such as canopies and street furniture.
Each local authority, which will now begin the process of advertising locally for applications.
Minister Humphreys encouraged business and property owners in any of the towns and villages selected to contact their local authority for information on how to apply.
“This unique initiative is about making our rural towns and villages more attractive and welcoming places for locals and visitors alike,” she said.
“Whether it’s painting buildings in vibrant colours, upgrading shop fronts or installing canopies or street furniture – this fund will provide a welcome boost to rural communities the length and breadth of the country.
“We all know that even the most modest of improvements to our buildings and streetscapes can make a huge difference.
“And so over the coming weeks, local authorities will work closely with businesses and property owners to give our towns and villages the facelift they deserve.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media