Shops and businesses in five Donegal towns and villages to get facelift

Falcarragh is one of the towns to benefit from the initiative which is designed to make rural towns and villages more attractive places to live, work and visit
Five Donegal towns and villages are among those that are to benefit from a new €7 million fund to enhance streetscapes and shopfronts.
Burnfoot, Castlefinn, Falcarragh, Laghey and Milford are among the 124 towns and villages included in the Streetscape Enhancement Initiative, which is designed to make rural towns and villages more attractive places to live, work and visit.
Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys announced the towns and villages in the scheme selected by each local authority which will see property owners provided with funding to improve the facades of their buildings, carry out artwork and install features such as canopies and street furniture.
Each local authority, which will now begin the process of advertising locally for applications.
Minister Humphreys encouraged business and property owners in any of the towns and villages selected to contact their local authority for information on how to apply.
“This unique initiative is about making our rural towns and villages more attractive and welcoming places for locals and visitors alike,” she said.
“Whether it’s painting buildings in vibrant colours, upgrading shop fronts or installing canopies or street furniture – this fund will provide a welcome boost to rural communities the length and breadth of the country.
“We all know that even the most modest of improvements to our buildings and streetscapes can make a huge difference.
“And so over the coming weeks, local authorities will work closely with businesses and property owners to give our towns and villages the facelift they deserve.”
More News
Falcarragh is one of the towns to benefit from the initiative which is designed to make rural towns and villages more attractive places to live, work and visit
The Covid-related deaths had a massive impact on those involved in patient care at the Donegal nursing home
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.