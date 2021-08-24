LoveDonegal reaches over 16 million people across the world

This year’s #LoveDonegal day had an absolutely phenomenal response across all social media platforms reaching over 16 million social media users across the globe.

On Wednesday last, social media platforms were buzzing with an overwhelming number of posts, messages and videos celebrating #LoveDonegal day and #DúnnaGallAbú day.

#LoveDonegal day 2021 saw everyone, young and old across the world, take part in the campaign with social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter being taken over throughout the day with pictures, videos, posts and stories of people sharing their wonderful memories and connections to our county and why they #LoveDonegal as much as they do.

People from all walks of life shared what #LoveDonegal means to them by posting stunning images of the landscape, scenery, coastline and islands of Donegal. In addition a range of posts highlighted the culture, sports, music, art, business and most importantly, the people who call Donegal home.

The #LoveDonegal day initiative was co-ordinated by Donegal County Council.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr. Jack Murray believes that #LoveDonegal day shows the strong ties that the county has across the world. He said: “The high levels of engagement with people living abroad, particularly in the USA, UK, Canada and even Sri Lanka show the strong ties we have with our diaspora. With so many people worldwide getting involved, it really showcased Donegal as a great place to live, to visit, to invest, to work, do business or relocate to and these messages are all the elements we want to promote about our magnificent county.”

The Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, John McLaughlin, was also delighted with the response to #LoveDonegal.

He said: “We are thrilled with the response to this year’s #LoveDonegal day campaign which saw #LoveDonegal and #DúnnanGallAbú trending across twitter on Wednesday and Thursday last week, reaching over 16 million people across the world.

"The excitement on social media in the build up to the day highlighted how important this day is to the people of Donegal, both at home and abroad, and the overwhelming volume of engagement and social media posts showcases the tremendous emotional connections so many people have with Donegal."