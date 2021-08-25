Search our Archive

25/08/2021

Members of Buncrana and Foyle Credit Union resoundingly vote in favour to merge

Brand new Inishowen Credit Union to officially open next month

Inishowen Credit Union

Members of Buncrana and Foyle Credit Union resoundingly vote to merge

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A resounding majority of members in both Buncrana Credit Union and Foyle Credit Union voted in favour of the merger, and Buncrana Credit Union members voted overwhelmingly in favour of the name change to Inishowen Credit Union.

An overwhelming 98% of BCU members voted in favour of the merger with Foyle Credit Union and 97% voted in favour of the name change to Inishowen Credit Union. Foyle Credit Union’s members also supported the merger, with 97% voting in favour of it.

The official opening date for the combined credit union is Tuesday, September 21, four weeks from today. To celebrate this exciting time for the Inishowen community, four weeks of activities are planned for this countdown period.

Kevin Helferty, Chairperson of Buncrana Credit Union expressed his gratitude to the members: “All credit to our members, for the positive decisions they took at our SGM. 

"They extended a warm welcome to the members of Foyle CU, who will now transfer into Buncrana CU; and they also agreed, by a massive 97% majority vote, in favour of the change of name to Inishowen CU after the merger.

"This means that we will have one united CU to help build the CU family across the length and breadth of Inishowen.

"Our aim is to offer our CU benefits - where members support one another financially when needed- to every individual and every family in Inishowen, building together a “caring: sharing” CU community we can all be justifiably proud of. 

"After all, that’s what friends are for!

"As a thank you to you, our members, for supporting the merger, and to begin our four-week countdown, we have decided to give away two €500 donations to a local club, group or not for profit organisation, and we want you to tell us who you would like to receive this donation.

"Simply visit either the Buncrana Credit Union Facebook page or the Foyle Credit Union Facebook page and tag your nomination. They must operate in the Inishowen peninsula, and the winner will be chosen at random.

"Let’s support local and we can grow together."

If members have any queries or if they require any further information, please do get in touch.

Buncrana Credit Union: E: info@buncranacu.ie T: 0749361017

Foyle Credit Union: E: info@foylecu.ie T: 0749382692

PHOTO CAPTION: Pictured, from left: Luca Zaltron, Board Administrator & Project Manager BCU, Paul Brogan Vice Chairperson BCU, Shona Mc Daid CEO FCU, Kevin Helferty Chairperson BCU, Helen McIntyre Chairperson FCU, Maeve Douglas CEO BCU, Joanne McCormick Member Services Officer FCU, Seamus Devine Independent Auditor, Feleena McCallion Business Development and Communications Manager BCU.

