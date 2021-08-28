No-swim notice lifted at Donegal beach

High levels of E.coli had been discovered at the Blue Flag beach at Culdaff
A no-swim notice at a Donegal beach has been lifted.
The restriction was issued by Donegal County Council at Culdaff beach in Inishowen for 72 hours after an increase in bacteria found in the bathing water during routine testing on Tuesday.
High levels of E.coli had been discovered at the Blue Flag beach during testing.
The EPA said the increase in bacteria was due to a suspected sewage discharge from a wastewater treatment plant, sewer network or combined sewer overflows.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said the bathing water incident was over after testing found the water quality to be excellent.
The beach had recorded a water quality status of excellent during weekly testing throughout the summer up until Tuesday.
