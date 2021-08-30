Search our Archive

30/08/2021

Discounter retailer eyes up Donegal for new stores - and more jobs

Dealz set to open more outlets as part of €20m investment programme

Discounter retailer eyes up Donegal for new stores - and more jobs

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Discount retailer Dealz has confirmed it is looking at opening new stores in a number of counties, including Donegal.

It has announced details of an Irish investment fund of €20 million earmarked for store expansion in the Republic of Ireland over the next three years.

The group is actively exploring opportunities across Ireland, particularly within smaller, regional areas including Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Tipperary, Wicklow, Leitrim, Meath, Kildare, Kerry, Clare, Louth, Sligo, Limerick and Waterford, as well as suburbs of Dublin.

It already operates stores in Letterkenny and Buncrana.

Opening stores over the next three years in those locations could create 500-750 new roles.

From opening its first store in 2011, Dealz has built a network of 78 stores across Ireland.

More than half of Dealz’ Irish stores now have PEP&CO ‘shop-in-shops’ offering customers a full range of women’s, men’s and kids’ fashion. 

Barry Williams, Managing Director at Poundland & Dealz said: “Our investment fund will support that growth with new stores in key locations and the creation of good jobs where colleagues can build careers.”

Dealz property team is actively seeking key locations to expand its portfolio. In the last number of months alone, the retailer has hired over 120 staff here including in new or refurbished stores in Carrickmines, Ballymun and Mullingar.

Dealz is working with property agents Cushman & Wakefield and its local legal team at William Fry.

While the Dealz brand was born in Ireland, in part inspired by its success here, it now operates across Europe, currently trading from over 200 locations in the Republic of Ireland, Spain and Poland. 

Dealz and Poundland are now part of Pepco Group, which has over 3,300 stores across Europe and recently (May 2021) floated on the Warsaw stock market and is valued in the region of €7 billion.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media