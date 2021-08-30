Discounter retailer eyes up Donegal for new stores - and more jobs

Discount retailer Dealz has confirmed it is looking at opening new stores in a number of counties, including Donegal.

It has announced details of an Irish investment fund of €20 million earmarked for store expansion in the Republic of Ireland over the next three years.

The group is actively exploring opportunities across Ireland, particularly within smaller, regional areas including Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Tipperary, Wicklow, Leitrim, Meath, Kildare, Kerry, Clare, Louth, Sligo, Limerick and Waterford, as well as suburbs of Dublin.

It already operates stores in Letterkenny and Buncrana.

Opening stores over the next three years in those locations could create 500-750 new roles.

From opening its first store in 2011, Dealz has built a network of 78 stores across Ireland.

More than half of Dealz’ Irish stores now have PEP&CO ‘shop-in-shops’ offering customers a full range of women’s, men’s and kids’ fashion.

Barry Williams, Managing Director at Poundland & Dealz said: “Our investment fund will support that growth with new stores in key locations and the creation of good jobs where colleagues can build careers.”

Dealz property team is actively seeking key locations to expand its portfolio. In the last number of months alone, the retailer has hired over 120 staff here including in new or refurbished stores in Carrickmines, Ballymun and Mullingar.

Dealz is working with property agents Cushman & Wakefield and its local legal team at William Fry.

While the Dealz brand was born in Ireland, in part inspired by its success here, it now operates across Europe, currently trading from over 200 locations in the Republic of Ireland, Spain and Poland.

Dealz and Poundland are now part of Pepco Group, which has over 3,300 stores across Europe and recently (May 2021) floated on the Warsaw stock market and is valued in the region of €7 billion.