Search our Archive

30/08/2021

LUH bed figures remain high, as 25 waiting on beds this morning

LUH bed figures remain high, as 25 waiting on beds this morning

Letterkenny University Hospital

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH), according to today’s Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) Trolley Watch.

Six patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 19 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

At Sligo University Hospital, which serves parts of south Donegal, the numbers of admitted patients waiting for beds was 17, with the majority waiting in the hospital's emergency department. 

They form part of the 305 admitted patients are waiting for beds nationally this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 248 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 57 are in wards elsewhere in the country's acute hospitals.

Last Friday, the Saolta University Health Care Group which operates both north west hospitals were advising that people presenting to the LUH Emergency Department are currently experiencing long waiting times, while apologising for the delays.

"The hospital has seen a significant increase in patients presenting  to the hospital and many of these patients are very sick and need to be admitted to the hospital for treatment. In addition the hospital is caring for an increased number of patients with Covid-19," they said.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media