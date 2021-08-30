LUH bed figures remain high, as 25 waiting on beds this morning

25 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH), according to today’s Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) Trolley Watch.

Six patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 19 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

At Sligo University Hospital, which serves parts of south Donegal, the numbers of admitted patients waiting for beds was 17, with the majority waiting in the hospital's emergency department.

They form part of the 305 admitted patients are waiting for beds nationally this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 248 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 57 are in wards elsewhere in the country's acute hospitals.

Last Friday, the Saolta University Health Care Group which operates both north west hospitals were advising that people presenting to the LUH Emergency Department are currently experiencing long waiting times, while apologising for the delays.

"The hospital has seen a significant increase in patients presenting to the hospital and many of these patients are very sick and need to be admitted to the hospital for treatment. In addition the hospital is caring for an increased number of patients with Covid-19," they said.