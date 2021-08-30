Over 12s walk in Covid-19 vaccination clinics later this week in Letterkenny

Anyone aged 12 and older who hasn’t yet received their first dose Covid-19 vaccine, can go to a walk-in vaccination clinic at Letterkenny IT later this week and weekend and get their vaccine on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Also, people who are waiting for their second dose Pfizer vaccine may also attend one of the walk-in clinics, once the interval between doses has been reached.

All Covid-19 vaccines are free of charge and will give you protection from Covid-19. The walk-in vaccination clinic times for Letterkenny this week are as follows:

LYIT Letterkenny:

· Friday September 3: 4pm to 7pm. Pfizer dose 1 for age 12 or older.

Pfizer dose 2 for anyone who received their first dose before 14 August.

· Saturday September 4: 2pm to 4pm. Pfizer dose 1 for age 12 or older.

Pfizer dose 2 for anyone who received their first dose before 15 August.

· Sunday September 5: 2pm to 4pm. Pfizer dose 1 for age 12 or older.

Pfizer dose 2 for anyone who received their first dose before August 16.

For first dose vaccine, bring with you:

· PPS number. If you do not have a PPS number, you can still get vaccinated. You will need to bring proof of address.*

· Eircode

· mobile phone number

· email address

· photo ID that has your date of birth – this can be a passport, driving licence, Garda age card, school ID.

Your proof of address can be a:

* household bill in your name

* bank or financial institution statement

* letter from a public service department or agency

* rental agreement

* letter from the owner of the property to confirm you live there - this can be your parent

* bill or letter from a hotel or Airbnb

Aged 12 to 15? Parental consent is required

A parent or legal guardian will need to give consent for their child to get their Covid-19 vaccine and will need go to with the child to the walk-in clinic in person to give consent if they have not given consent online in advance.

The child getting the vaccine will also be asked if they are happy to get the vaccine at their appointment.

Children aged 12 to 15 attending alone will not be vaccinated. If the parent or legal guardian has given consent online in advance, it is possible for them to ask another adult to bring their child to the appointment. If consent has not been given in advance online, the child's parent or legal guardian has to be there.

If possible, children aged 12 to 15 should bring a form of identification with their date of birth on it (for example, passport or birth certificate). If 12 to 15 year olds do not have any identification, the adult who brings them to their appointment can confirm their identity and their age.

Aged 16 or 17 and have no photo ID?

Bring your birth cert if you are aged 16 or 17 and have no photo ID.

If you also have proof of your Personal Public Service (PPS) number, such as a child benefit letter containing your PPS number, this will be helpful for staff at the vaccination centre. But you do not need it to get vaccinated.

Getting your second dose?

You can go to any dose 2 walk-in clinic as long as your vaccination is due and you have proof of your first dose. For example, your vaccination record card. You can only get vaccinated with the same vaccine you had for your first dose.

It does not matter where you had your first dose - even if you were vaccinated at a GP, pharmacy or in another country.

You will not be vaccinated at a dose 2 clinic if you do not have proof of your first dose. If you lost your vaccination record card, go back to the GP or pharmacy where you got your first dose to get proof of vaccination.

Bring photo ID with you. If your photo ID does not have your date of birth on it, you should also bring a copy of your birth cert or some other documentation that has your date of birth.