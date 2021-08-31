Baby Livie's family share emotional update as the tot who captured everyone's heart turns two

Few stories captured the hearts of as many people as that of baby Livie Mulhern, and her parents have shared some very positive news.

A major fundraising campaign saw over €2 million raised to get lifesaving treatment for the Donegal Town tot. Livie was diagnosed with the life-limiting condition spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1 in April 2020. She was just eight months old.

Her brave family began a major campaign to raise the monumental sum of money needed to get the only available treatment that could give Livie a fighting chance - the gene therapy Zolgensma.

The money was raised by Livie’s first birthday in August, thanks to the collective efforts and goodwill of people in Donegal, around Ireland and even further afield.

It had initially been thought that Livie would have to travel to the US for the treatment, but it then emerged that it could be offered in Ireland. Livie underwent treatment in October 2020. It has been a long road for the Donegal Town girl and her family, but they are delighted with Livie’s progress.

They shared the following update for supporters via the Better Life For Livie gofundme page.

“We hope everyone is keeping safe and well. We cannot believe it is a whole year since you raised the funds for Livie's treatment. It has been a crazy year.

“Our beautiful little girl has just turned two! She is doing incredibly well, so determined and a feisty personality to match. She is such a trooper, even on tough days she continues to work hard on her physical therapy, while always smiling and laughing.

“We have had some set-backs during the year but Livie is always there full of devilment to keep us going through the tough times. She has so much determination for such a little one.

“A year on and Livie continues to amaze us, learning to roll, sit without support, stand with support and is currently working hard on balance and taking her first steps.

“None of this would have been possible without your support. You really have given her the best chance at life. We have so much to be hopeful for going forward and it is all thanks to you!

“Karen, Keith and Livie xxx”