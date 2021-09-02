Search our Archive

02/09/2021

Letterkenny in top 10 best places to work from home, new survey reveals


Remote working index ranks Letterkenny in eight position

Donegal business community reflect on amazing optimism that has returned this week

An aerial view of Letterkenny town centre

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

Letterkenny has been identified as one of the top 10 best places to work from home, while neighbouring Sligo is the best place to work from home in Ireland.

It comes as Switcher.ie has revealed the best locations to work from home in Ireland by analysing average property prices, access to 5G broadband, local crime rates, number of local restaurants, GP access, food delivery services and the number of top local schools. 

The rise of remote working means you can choose to live wherever you like, as long as you can afford your mortgage, without having to worry about where the best jobs are located.

Letterkenny is ranked in eight position. 

The survey says that Letterkenny has some of the cheapest housing in our study as well as access to some of the top schools. This town has lots to offer if you have a family and want to send them to the best schools.

Over the past year, more people than ever have been working from home - a consequence of the pandemic that many are keen to see continue. Working from home not only saves people time and money on the daily commute but it gives them the chance to live wherever they want and for some a greater work-life balance. 

