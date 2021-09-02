Funding of €44,000 to improve drop off and pick up safety at Donegal primary school

File photo of a school bus
St Francis NS Barnesmore has been awarded €44,000 to improve safety at the school.
Cllr Micheál Naughton (FF) said: “I’m delighted to secure funding of €44,000 for St Francis NS Barnesmore. This money is for safety measures, alteration to existing set down area, designated bus set down and improved vision lines, and boundary walls.
“I would like to thank Emer Carr, Principal, and Mark Sweeney of Donegal County Council for all their work.
"I also welcome funding of €50,000 for Comhairle Paroiste, Glencolmcille for outdoor recreational amenity and viewing point in An Caiseal, over Glencolmcille beach. This funding is greatly welcomed."
More News
Willie Cremen from Filligan’s. The Donegal artisan food producer has been announced a finalist in two major Irish awards - Blas na hEireann Irish Food Awards and Irish Country Magazine Irish Made Awar
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.