02/09/2021

Funding of €44,000 to improve drop off and pick up safety at Donegal primary school

Funding also secured for outdoor recreational amenity at Donegal beauty spot

St Francis NS Barnesmore has been awarded €44,000 to improve safety at the school.

Cllr Micheál Naughton (FF) said: “I’m delighted to secure  funding of €44,000  for St Francis NS Barnesmore. This money is for safety measures, alteration to existing set down area, designated bus set down and improved vision lines, and boundary walls.

“I would like to thank Emer Carr, Principal, and Mark Sweeney of Donegal County Council for all their work.

"I also welcome funding of €50,000 for Comhairle Paroiste, Glencolmcille for outdoor recreational amenity and viewing point in An Caiseal, over Glencolmcille beach. This funding is greatly welcomed."

