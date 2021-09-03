Mixed fortunes for Donegal community hospitals in latest HIQA inspection reports

Two community hospitals in Donegal are among 45 inspection reports on residential centres for older people published by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA.

Lifford Community Hospital

An unannounced inspection took place at Lifford Community Hospital on July 8.

There were 10 patients present in the hospital which provides nursing care for up 20 people.

According to the inspectors’ report: “Since the last inspection in July 2019 the provider had failed to carry out the essential works to repair the building and as a result water damage from the leaking roof had caused extensive damage to the structure of the building including internal ceilings and walls in a number of resident areas.

“The worst affected areas included the first floor offices and staff rooms, bedrooms 1 and 3, the storage rooms adjacent to the hairdresser's room, the visitor's room and the external courtyard.

“As a result the well-being and safety of the residents were significantly impacted by the very poor condition of the premises in which they were accommodated.

“In addition the provider had not carried out an assessment of this extensive damage and could not provide assurances that the water damage had not impacted on the electrical wiring and the fire stopping and containment precautions that were in place in the building.

“Following the inspection the provider was required to carry out an immediate fire safety risk assessment for the building and to submit the report to the Chief Inspector.

“In addition to the poor state of the premises the inspectors found that residents did not have access to meaningful activities in line with their assessed needs. This was of particular concern for those residents with complex needs who were in receipt of long term care living in the centre.

“On the day of the inspection the inspectors met with a number of residents and staff. There were two visitors in the centre on the day, however the inspectors were unable to speak with them as they preferred to spend their visiting time with their loved ones. The inspectors also reviewed the records of the residents' meetings that were held monthly. There were no complaints recorded since the last inspection.

The full report can be read at: https://www.hiqa.ie/areas-we-work/find-a-centre/lifford-community-hospital

Buncrana Community Hospital

An unannounced report was carried out at Buncrana Community Hospital on February 18 and 19.

There were 20 patients present in the facility. It can cater for up to 30 long-term (continuing and dementia care) and short-term (assessment, rehabilitation convalescence and respite care) people.

According to the report: “This was a pleasant and welcoming centre where residents for the most part enjoyed a good quality of life and were supported to be independent.

“All residents spoken with said that they were contented living in the centre and that staff were very approachable and kind.

“The inspectors found that overall care was person centred.

“However some routines and practices needed to be reviewed to ensure that those residents who were accommodated in the four bedded rooms could make full use of the facilities in their bedrooms and could carry out personal activities such as washing and dressing in private.”

The full report can be viewed at https://www.hiqa.ie/areas-we-work/find-a-centre/buncrana-community-hospital

Of the 45 reports published, inspectors found evidence of good practice and compliance with the regulations and standards on 20 of the inspections. In general, these centres were found to be meeting residents’ needs and delivering care in line with the national standards and regulations.

Inspectors found evidence of non-compliance on 25 inspections. On these inspections, non-compliances were identified in areas including governance and management, infection control, premises, protection, fire precautions, residents’ rights, healthcare, medicines and pharmaceutical services, notification of incidents, individual assessment and care plan, and risk management.