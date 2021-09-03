Search our Archive

03/09/2021

Community hospital in Donegal had peeling plaster, mould and one ward was ‘a dark and depressing environment’

That is according to a damning HIQA report of an unannounced inspection

HIQA

HIQA report highlights serious concerns at Lifford Community Hospital

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

A community hospital in Donegal had plaster peeling off walls, severe damp and one ward was described as ‘a dark and depressing environment’

The report which followed an unannounced HIQA inspection at Lifford Community Hospital on July 8 shows extensive water egress damage in residential and staff areas.

Linen was stored in an area where the smell of damp was described as ‘overwhelming.’

HIQA’s inspectors also raised serious fire safety concerns. Furthermore, some residents did not have an up to date nursing assessment and a care plan that reflected their current needs.

According to the report: “Since the last inspection in July 2019 the provider had failed to carry out the essential works to repair the building and as a result water damage from the leaking roof had caused extensive damage to the structure of the building including internal ceilings and walls in a number of resident areas. 

“As a result the well-being and safety of the residents were significantly impacted by the very poor condition of the premises in which they were accommodated.

"The report did however note that residents were very positive about their care and about the staff who were looking after them.

"Residents said that they were comfortable and that they felt safe and secure in the centre,” an inspector said in the HIQA report.

“One resident told the inspectors that they had been in the centre for two weeks following a surgical procedure and that they were now ready to go home. 

“They told the inspectors that they chose to come to Lifford after their surgery because it was close to their home and had a good reputation locally.”

Cleaning staff also came in for praise in the report, especially when the condition of the building was taken into consideration.

The report outlined mitigation measures that had been put in place by the service provider since the inspection.

These included closing the hospital for extensive repair and refurbishment, fire safety assessment, and reviews of care plans.

HIQA’s inspection report can be read in full at https://www.hiqa.ie/areas-we-work/find-a-centre/lifford-community-hospital

