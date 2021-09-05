Search

05/09/2021

Investigation into discovery of a body in Donegal house

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A garda investigation is underway follwing the discovery of the body of a man in Letterkenny this morning.

It is understood that the deceased is in his sixties.

Gardaí went to a house at Sylvan Park in Letterkenny shorty after 2.00 am after the ambulance service reported that they had discovered the body.

The scene was subsequently preserved and the coroner and state pathologist were notified.

Gardaí are currently treating the death as unexplained, and are awaiting the results of a post mortem examination in order to determine the course of their investigations.

 
 
 

