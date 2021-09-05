Investigation into discovery of a body in Donegal house

A garda investigation is underway follwing the discovery of the body of a man in Letterkenny this morning.
It is understood that the deceased is in his sixties.
Gardaí went to a house at Sylvan Park in Letterkenny shorty after 2.00 am after the ambulance service reported that they had discovered the body.
The scene was subsequently preserved and the coroner and state pathologist were notified.
Gardaí are currently treating the death as unexplained, and are awaiting the results of a post mortem examination in order to determine the course of their investigations.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.