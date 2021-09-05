Gardái in Donegal stop a quad user and detain the vehicle

Photo: courtesy of An Garda Siochana Donegal
Gardaí from Buncrana Roads Policing Unit detained a quad on Saturday night that was being used in a public place by an underage/unlicensed driver.
Gardaí are reminding the public that if a quad is used on a public road, it is subject to the same rules that apply to other mechanically propelled vehicles.
It must be registered, taxed, roadworthy and it must comply with standard road regulations. The driver must hold the relevant driving licence and be insured to drive the vehicle.
